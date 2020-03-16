Healius (ASX:HLS) rejects proposal from The Partners Group

by Rachael Jones March 16, 2020 11:00 AM

Healius (ASX:HLS) has unanimously rejected the takeover proposal from Partners Group.

The rejection comes on the basis that it neither reflects the fundamental value of the Company nor represents compelling value for exclusive due diligence.

The offer was $3.40 cash per share by way of a scheme of arrangement.

The company advised Partners Group is was willing to engage further with them to explore the prospect of a superior proposal.

Shares in Healius (ASX:HLS) are trading 8.86 per cent lower at $2.47.
 

Rachael Jones

