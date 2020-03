Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) announced back in August that it was undertaking a review of its portfolio, they have now decided to suspend this review due to the coronavirus.



The review process relating to its Mining business, including a potential sale, was first announced on 22nd August 2019.



The process in relation to the potential sale of Downer’s Laundries business is continuing and Downer will keep the market informed.



Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) closed flat at $4.18 on Friday.