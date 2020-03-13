The Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) withdraws guidance

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 13, 2020 11:40 AM

Last Movement
$16.560 -$3.028 -15.46%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 13/03/2020 12:28 PM

The Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) has today suspended its 2020 fiscal year (FY20) guidance following heightened uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

They lowered its full year guidance to an underlying profit before tax (PBT) between $240 million and $300 million (previously $310million-$350million) when it released 1H accounts on February 27, 2020.

Already they have implemented strategies to protect and grow market-share, while reducing costs and maintaining its solid balance sheet, in a challenging trading cycle.

Up to 100 under-performing leisure shops will close in Australia – looking to transfer TTV & sales staff to other shops, while also continuing to invest in new and emerging models.

Shares in the Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) are trading 14.8 per cent lower at $16.71.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.