Fluence Corporation (ASX:FLC) sells Aspiral for China Rail in Inner Monogolia

by Rachael Jones March 13, 2020 10:50 AM

Fluence Corporation (ASX:FLC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new province with an Aspiral sale to Beijing China Railway Science New Technology Co.

It’s for a project involving the Chinese Railway System in Inner Mongolia.

The wastewater is unusually high in nitrogen, similar to Fluence’s Hubei highway Systems projects and, once treated, will meet standards equivalent to China’s Class 1A effluent requirement.

Fluence’s MABR technology has demonstrated its ability to comply with the required effluent standards in previous extreme cold temperatures, while maintaining treatment fidelity.

Shares in Fluence Corporation (ASX:FLC) are trading 1.67 per cent higher at $0.30.
 

