Suncorp's (ASX:SUN) Chief Information Officer is to leave the Group

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 13, 2020 09:50 AM

Last Movement
$8.535 -$1.175 -12.10%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 13/03/2020 12:28 PM

Suncorp’s (ASX:SUN) Chief Information Officer Sarah Harland will leave the Group, effective 27 March.

She joined Suncorp in September 2016 to lead the Group’s technology function and her responsibilities included digital enablement, cloud and infrastructure, security services, data and innovation labs.

Darren Abbruzzese, Suncorp’s Executive General Manager Digital, Labs & Insurance Technology, will act as Chief Information Officer while Suncorp searches for a permanent replacement.

He previously worked for ANZ for nearly 10 years and prior to this he held roles with Toyota, Deutsche Bank, iSelect, and Goldman Sachs JB Were.

Shares in Suncorp’s (ASX:SUN) closed -8.14 per cent lower to $9.48 yesterday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.