Suncorp's (ASX:SUN) Chief Information Officer is to leave the Group

Suncorp’s (ASX:SUN) Chief Information Officer Sarah Harland will leave the Group, effective 27 March.



She joined Suncorp in September 2016 to lead the Group’s technology function and her responsibilities included digital enablement, cloud and infrastructure, security services, data and innovation labs.



Darren Abbruzzese, Suncorp’s Executive General Manager Digital, Labs & Insurance Technology, will act as Chief Information Officer while Suncorp searches for a permanent replacement.



He previously worked for ANZ for nearly 10 years and prior to this he held roles with Toyota, Deutsche Bank, iSelect, and Goldman Sachs JB Were.



Shares in Suncorp’s (ASX:SUN) closed -8.14 per cent lower to $9.48 yesterday.

