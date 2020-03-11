Titomic (ASX:TTT) signs partnership with US Ascent Aerospace

Australian industrial scale metal additive manufacturing company Titomic (ASX:TTT) has signed a partnership agreement with US-based Ascent Aerospace to deliver Titomic’s Kinetic Fusion for Ascent’s associated aerospace customer base.



Ascent is the leading provider of aerospace tooling systems, assembly automation and factory integration for the aerospace, defence and space industries globally.



Ascent employs more than 900 industry professionals, across 11 locations globally, delivering a variety of products and solutions to resolve challenging aerostructure assembly requirements.



Shares in Titomic (ASX:TTT) are trading 5.3 per cent higher at 79 cents.

