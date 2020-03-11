Titomic (ASX:TTT) signs partnership with US Ascent Aerospace

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 12, 2020 10:40 AM

Last Movement
$0.705 -$0.075 -9.62%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 12/03/2020 3:36 PM

Australian industrial scale metal additive manufacturing company Titomic (ASX:TTT) has signed a partnership agreement with US-based Ascent Aerospace to deliver Titomic’s Kinetic Fusion for Ascent’s associated aerospace customer base.

Ascent is the leading provider of aerospace tooling systems, assembly automation and factory integration for the aerospace, defence and space industries globally.

Ascent employs more than 900 industry professionals, across 11 locations globally, delivering a variety of products and solutions to resolve challenging aerostructure assembly requirements.

Shares in Titomic (ASX:TTT) are trading 5.3 per cent higher at 79 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.