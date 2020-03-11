Reliance Worldwide Corporation (ASX:RWC) to say goodbye to their CFO

Reliance Worldwide Corporation (ASX:RWC) is set to reorganise the financial, strategic and corporate development activities encompassed by the current Group Chief Financial Officer role.



Consequently, Gerry Bollman, Group Chief Financial Officer, will leave RWC.



Andrew Johnson has been appointed Interim Group Chief Financial Officer.



Andrew has been Chief Financial Officer of RWC’s Americas segment for almost 10 years and has over 30 years’ experience leading finance and accounting teams for various organisations, including twelve years at MercedesBenz.



Shares in Reliance Worldwide Corporation (ASX:RWC) closed -4.78 per cent lower at $2.79 yesterday.

