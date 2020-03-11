PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH) appointed betting partner of LaLiga

PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH) subsidiary, PointsBet USA Inc., has been appointed as the Official Betting Partner of LaLiga North America.



PointsBet will incorporate unique, multilingual content across LaLiga North America’s programming properties, with the creation of the “PointsBet Prediction of the Week”, to be promoted in English and Spanish.



Commenting on the partnership, CEO of LaLiga North America Boris Gartner, says: “Soccer is growing at a very fast pace in the US, and the role that LaLiga plays in that growth is important for fans and for brands in the region” .

PointsBet PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker with operations in Australia and the United States with a scalable cloud-based wagering Platform offering sports and racing wagering products.



Shares in PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH) closed -3.48 per cent lower to $3.33 yesterday.

