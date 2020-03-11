PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH) appointed betting partner of LaLiga

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 12, 2020 09:35 AM

Last Movement
$2.620 -$0.750 -22.26%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 12/03/2020 3:58 PM

PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH) subsidiary, PointsBet USA Inc., has been appointed as the Official Betting Partner of LaLiga North America.

PointsBet will incorporate unique, multilingual content across LaLiga North America’s programming properties, with the creation of the “PointsBet Prediction of the Week”, to be promoted in English and Spanish.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO of LaLiga North America Boris Gartner, says: “Soccer is growing at a very fast pace in the US, and the role that LaLiga plays in that growth is important for fans and for brands in the region” .
PointsBet PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker with operations in Australia and the United States with a scalable cloud-based wagering Platform offering sports and racing wagering products.

Shares in PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH) closed -3.48 per cent lower to $3.33 yesterday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.