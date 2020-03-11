Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) welcome US$60m Okvau Project Development credit agreement

Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) is pleased to announce it has signed the Credit Agreement with Sprott Private Resource Lending for the US$60 million Okvau Debt Facility.



The signing of the Credit Agreement is a significant milestone for the development of the Okvau Gold Project and follows the completion of an extensive due diligence process and preparation of all facility related documentation.



The Okvau Debt Facility has also provided access to a US$100 million Acquisition and Development Facility to fund future development and acquisition opportunities as previously announced on 26 June 2019.



Sprott is an alternative asset manager and global leader in mining and real asset investments.



Shares in Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) are trading 2.56 per cent lower at 4 cents.

