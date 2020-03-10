Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) see first flow of gas to Orbost Gas project from Sole

Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) says the Sole Gas Project has passed a critical milestone with the first flow of gas to the Orbost Gas Processing Plant for the second, and final, phase of commissioning.



Gas produced by the field is being used to commission the plant’s raw gas processing facilities.



Initial gas production and processing levels will be at small volumes.



APA Group (ASX:APA) advise full rate production and commercial operation for firm gas supply are anticipated in March 2020.



Shares in Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) are trading 3.26 per cent higher at 48 cents.



