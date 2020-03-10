Synlait Milk (ASX:SM1) to acquire neighbouring Dunsandel farmland

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 11, 2020 10:40 AM

Last Movement
$4.990 -$0.130 -2.54%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 11/03/2020 1:56 PM

Synlait Milk (ASX:SM1) is to acquire farmland adjacent to its Dunsandel facility in New Zealand for $25.7 million.

Collectively, the farmland forms a 582-hectare unit.

The land enables Synlait to pursue several strategic supply chain and sustainability initiatives that support Dunsandel’s long-term operation and expansion.

These include greater control over water rights, developing a rail sliding for their warehouse project and opportunities for on-farm research.

Synlait has received Overseas Investment Office consent for the acquisition.

Shares in Synlait Milk (ASX:SM1) are trading 0.58 per cent higher at $5.23.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.