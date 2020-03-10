Synlait Milk (ASX:SM1) to acquire neighbouring Dunsandel farmland

Synlait Milk (ASX:SM1) is to acquire farmland adjacent to its Dunsandel facility in New Zealand for $25.7 million.



Collectively, the farmland forms a 582-hectare unit.



The land enables Synlait to pursue several strategic supply chain and sustainability initiatives that support Dunsandel’s long-term operation and expansion.



These include greater control over water rights, developing a rail sliding for their warehouse project and opportunities for on-farm research.



Synlait has received Overseas Investment Office consent for the acquisition.



Shares in Synlait Milk (ASX:SM1) are trading 0.58 per cent higher at $5.23.

