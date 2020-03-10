SeaLink Travel Group (ASX:SLK) see additional contracts for SA transport

SeaLink Travel Group (ASX:SLK) through its wholly owned subsidiary Transit Systems Pty Ltd and its related entities, has been awarded four passenger transport service contracts for bus and tram services in South Australia.



The North South region is an integrated bus and light rail contract which will be delivered in joint venture with John Holland Group Pty Ltd and UGL Pty Ltd.



The new bus and tram passenger transport service contracts commence in early July 2020 and are each for an eight year period with a government option to renew for a further two years.



Estimated contract revenue is approximately $1.45 billion in total over the eight year contract term.



Shares in SeaLink Travel Group (ASX:SLK) are trading 0.78 per cent higher at $3.86.

