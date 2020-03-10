Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's (ASX:SXE) Heyday awarded contract for Sydney's Pitt Street Station

by Rachael Jones March 10, 2020 11:40 AM

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering (ASX:SXE) Sydney-based subsidiary Heyday has signed a contract with CPB Contractors, part of the CIMIC Group, for the design and construction of the electrical services associated with Sydney Metro’s Pitt Street Station integrated development.

This will provide a 250 metre-long underground station between Pitt Street and Castlereagh Street and connect the two station entries with retail and other commercial facilities.

The value of the award is circa $40 million and the project is due for completion in the second quarter of 2023.

Heyday will also be assisting CPB Contractors and Oxford Properties Group working towards the design and construction of two high-rise buildings above the station.

Shares in Southern Cross Electrical Engineering (ASX:SXE) are trading flat at 48 cents. 
 

