West African Resources (ASX:WAF) processes first ore at Sanbrado Gold Project

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 10, 2020 11:00 AM

Unhedged near-term gold producer West African Resources, (ASX:WAF) is pleased to announce it has completed all construction activities and has started processing ore through the milling and CIL circuits at its Sanbrado Gold Project, Burkina Faso.

The processing plant and power station is operational.

The first gold expected within four weeks.

West African Executive Chairman Richard Hyde says “This is a major milestone for West African Resources and testament to the quality of our team and contractors.

Shares in West African Resources, (ASX:WAF) are trading 4.03 per cent lower at 59 cents.

