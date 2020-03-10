EBOS Group (ASX:EBO) to start search for a new CFO

by Rachael Jones March 10, 2020 11:00 AM

EBOS Group (ASX:EBO) says that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Shaun Hughes has resigned and will leave the business on 10 June 2020.

In the interim period Leonard Hansen, the Group’s Chief Accountant, will be the acting CFO.

Leonard has extensive knowledge of all financial aspects of the Group having filled a variety of senior finance roles at EBOS over the last eight years.

EBOS will update the market as appropriate regarding the appointment of a new CFO.

Shares in EBOS Group (ASX:EBO) last traded at $23.
 

