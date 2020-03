New Zealand based dairy infant formula company Synlait (ASX:SM1) has appointed Angela Dixon as Chief Financial Officer.



She replaces Nigel Greenwood who announced he was stepping down back in October.



Her expertise area are technology, strategy, retail finance operations and business intelligence.



She has an active interest in equity investing for female-led start ups in New Zealand through the Angel investment network.



Shares in Synlait (ASX:SM1) closed 7.66 per cent lower at $5.06 yesterday.