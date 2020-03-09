Tyro Payments (ASX:TYR) maintains banking services during virus outbreak

In light of current market uncertainty surrounding the impact of coronavirus and, in particular its impact on transaction values for payments businesses to date, Tyro Payments (ASX:TYR) onfirms that it has operational plans in place to maintain continuity of payment and banking services to its customers.



The company provided an update in relation to its transaction values in January, February and March (month-to-date) 2020.



January saw an increase of 27 per cent from $1.44 bullion in 2019 to $1.83 billion in 2020.



Tyro is a technology-focused and values-driven company providing Australian businesses with payment solutions and value-adding business banking products.



The company provides simple, flexible and reliable payment solutions as a merchant acquirer, along with complementary business banking products.



Shares in Tyro Payments (ASX:TYR) closed -16.09 per cent lower at $2.92 yesterday.

