Clean TeQ Holdings (ASX:CLQ) progresses water treatment proposal in Townsville

by Rachael Jones March 09, 2020 11:30 AM

Last Updated: 9/03/2020 12:40 PM

Strong progress is being made towards Clean TeQ Holdings (ASX:CLQ) securing an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Townsville City Council.

This would be for a large-scale water recycling plant utilizing their HiROx process and BioLense encapsulated bacteria.

HiROx is an ultrahigh recovery water treatment process which combines Clean TeQ’s continuous ion exchange (CIF) technology with reverse osmosis.

Clean TeQ Water has been advised that it is the preferred contractor to deliver a recycled water re-use plant at the Cleveland Bay Purification Plant in Townsville, however, final award of an EPC contract is subject to a range of conditions including agreement on commercial terms, construction schedule and pricing.

Shares in Clean TeQ Holdings (ASX:CLQ) are trading 8.1 per cent higher at 20 cents.
 

