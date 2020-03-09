Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) report a serious accident in Kalgoorlie workshop

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 09, 2020 11:35 AM

Last Movement
$12.400 -$0.867 -6.54%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 9/03/2020 12:42 PM

Engineering company Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) has reported the death of one of their employees at one of their workshop facitilities in Kalgoorlgie.

The accident happened on Saturday the 7th March.

Monadelphous Managing Director, Rob Velletri, said. The wellbeing of their people is our primary focus, and support is being provided to our employee’s family, as well as to our team in the Goldfields.

An investigation has been launched into the accident and the company is working with the relevant authorities.

Shares in Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) are trading 5.37 per cent lower at $12.52.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.