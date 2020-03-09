Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) report a serious accident in Kalgoorlie workshop

Engineering company Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) has reported the death of one of their employees at one of their workshop facitilities in Kalgoorlgie.



The accident happened on Saturday the 7th March.



Monadelphous Managing Director, Rob Velletri, said. The wellbeing of their people is our primary focus, and support is being provided to our employee’s family, as well as to our team in the Goldfields.



An investigation has been launched into the accident and the company is working with the relevant authorities.



Shares in Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) are trading 5.37 per cent lower at $12.52.

