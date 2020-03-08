Infigen (ASX:IFN) enters Power Purchase Agreement from Collector Wind Farm

Infigen (ASX:IFN) has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for output from the Collector Wind Farm in the Southern Tablelands of New South Wales.



The Collector Wind Farm is currently under construction and is owned by RATCH Australia.



Infigen’s strategy is to grow the volume of renewable energy sold to commercial and industrial customers.



The PPA is for 60 per cent of the output from the 227MW Collector Wind Farm, equivalent to 136MW of nameplate capacity.



First production is scheduled for late CY20, with the commencement of commercial operations expected in early CY21.



Shares in Infigen (ASX:IFN) are trading 2.8 per cent lower at 61 cents.

