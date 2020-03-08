Redbubble (ASX:RBL) release interim CEO's terms

Redbubble (ASX:RBL) have appointed Martin Hosking as interim CEO following Barry’s Newstead’s departure on 18 February 2020.



He will receive a fixed monthly salary of $75,000 including superannuation, representing an annualised remuneration of $900,000.



At the end of the appointment Mr Hosking will be eligible to receive a cash bonus of an amount that the Board considers fair and reasonable based on his achievement in Key Results Areas.



Newstead will continue to receive his usual salary, superannuation and accrued entitlements during his 6 month notice period.



Shares in Redbubble (ASX:RBL) are trading 6.59 per cent lower at $0.78.

