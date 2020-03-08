Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) completes MTD Gaming acquisition

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 09, 2020 09:35 AM

Last Movement
$0.675 -$0.039 -5.44%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 9/03/2020 12:11 PM

Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned United States subsidiary, Ainsworth Game Technology, Inc., has completed an asset acquisition of privately held company, MTD Gaming Inc.

The initial purchase price is $13 million, with an additional US$13 million of deferred consideration payable on the successful delivery of financial targets and contract renewals.

MTD is a proven developer and supplier of premium performing and unique Poker, Keno and video reel content for use in Multi-Game and Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) markets.

MTD products are currently installed within Montana, Louisiana and more recently South Dakota.

Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) closed -3.45 per cent lower at $0.70 on Friday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.