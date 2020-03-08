Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) completes MTD Gaming acquisition

Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned United States subsidiary, Ainsworth Game Technology, Inc., has completed an asset acquisition of privately held company, MTD Gaming Inc.



The initial purchase price is $13 million, with an additional US$13 million of deferred consideration payable on the successful delivery of financial targets and contract renewals.



MTD is a proven developer and supplier of premium performing and unique Poker, Keno and video reel content for use in Multi-Game and Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) markets.



MTD products are currently installed within Montana, Louisiana and more recently South Dakota.



Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) closed -3.45 per cent lower at $0.70 on Friday.

