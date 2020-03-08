Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) welcome new CEO

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 09, 2020 09:35 AM

The board of directors of Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) are pleased to announce the appointment of David James Moult as Yancoal’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 9 March 2020.

He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Yancoal in January 2018.

He was previously the managing director and CEO of Centennial Coal Company Limited (Centennial) from 2011 to 2017, and then a non-executive director of Centennial from May 2017 until January 2018.

He is a former director of the Minerals Council of Australia, former chairman and director of the New South Wales Minerals Council, former chairman and director of the Australian Coal Association Low Emissions Technology Ltd, and a former director of the Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group (in which Yancoal has a 27 per cent shareholding) and the Port Kembla Coal Terminal.

Shares in Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) closed -2.78 per cent lower at $2.80 on Friday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.