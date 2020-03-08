Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) welcome new CEO

The board of directors of Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) are pleased to announce the appointment of David James Moult as Yancoal’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 9 March 2020.



He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Yancoal in January 2018.



He was previously the managing director and CEO of Centennial Coal Company Limited (Centennial) from 2011 to 2017, and then a non-executive director of Centennial from May 2017 until January 2018.



He is a former director of the Minerals Council of Australia, former chairman and director of the New South Wales Minerals Council, former chairman and director of the Australian Coal Association Low Emissions Technology Ltd, and a former director of the Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group (in which Yancoal has a 27 per cent shareholding) and the Port Kembla Coal Terminal.



Shares in Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) closed -2.78 per cent lower at $2.80 on Friday.

