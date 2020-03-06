Cashwerkz (ASX:CWZ) establish pilot program with Mozo

Cashwerkz (ASX:CWZ) announced today it is establishing a pilot program with Mozo to deliver Cashwerkz innovative term deposits to consumers via the Mozo platform.



The pilot program will introduce the Cashwerkz online marketplace to the direct consumer and for the first time in a comparison site, Australians will be able to research, transact and place funds all in one place.



The Cashwerkz online marketplace streamlines the identification and verification of investors and it is highly secure.



Cashwerkz has previously announced growing the business to $1.1 billion in active funds on the platform in a relatively short period.



Australians have invested over $4 billion in funds on the Cashwerkz platform through various Term Deposit and At Call solutions from over 51 banks, neo banks and credit unions –with $1.1 billion in funds active on the platform in January 2020.



Shares in Cashwerkz (ASX:CWZ) are flat at 17 cents.

