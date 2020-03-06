Envirosuite (ASX:EVS) gives sales update after acquisition

by Rachael Jones March 06, 2020

Environmental technology company Envirosuite (ASX:EVS) has updated the market post the completion of the acquisition of EMS Bruel & Kjaer Holdings on 28 February 2020.

Its medium-term growth target is $100 million revenue with increasing profit margins as the group continues to scale in a global market.

The number of renewals since 1 January 2020 amounts to $7 million of recurring revenues and a 99 per cent renewal rate.

Envirosuite (ASX:EVS) manage air quality, odour, dust and water with predictive and diagnostic environmental management software.

Shares in Envirosuite (ASX:EVS) are trading 10.3 per cent higher to $0.16.

 

