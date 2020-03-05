Fraser Whineray resigns from the board of Tilt Renewables (ASX:TLT)

Tilt Renewables (ASX:TLT) has announced the resignation of Fraser Whineray as a non-independent director from the end of this month.



He has been a non-independent director of Tilt Renewables since his appointment to the Board on 19 July 2019 and has been Chair of the Health, Safety, Environment & Community committee for the same period.



The Board appointed Vincent John Hawksworth to the Board as a nonindependent director, effective 1 April 2020.



Vince will also assume the role of Chair of the Health, Safety, Environment and Community committee.



Vince is to commence as Chief Executive Officer of Mercury Energy, which owns 19.96 per cent of Tilt Renewables, from 28 April 2020.



Tilt Renewables (ASX:TLT) closed 3.45 per cent higher at $3 yesterday.

