Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC) set to replace Lindsay Maxsted on the board

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 06, 2020 08:25 AM

Last Movement
$21.660 -$0.627 -2.81%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 6/03/2020 12:58 PM

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC) has today confirmed that Lindsay Maxsted will retire from the Board effective 31 March 2020.

John McFarlane will become Chairman of the Westpac Board and the Board Nominations Committee, effective 1 April 2020, representing the start of Westpac’s Second Half 2020.

McFarlane joined the Board on 17 February 2020 and has worked closely with Mr Maxsted, the Board and with senior management to ensure an orderly transition of the Chair.

Maxsted joined the Board in March 2008, has been Chairman since December 2011 and during his time as a Director has served on numerous Board Committees, including the Audit, Nominations, and Risk & Compliance Committees.

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC) closed 0.1 per cent higher at $22.25 yesterday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.