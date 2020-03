Magellan (ASX:MFG) has reported net inflows of $453 million in February, which included net retail inflows $60 million and $393 million of institutional funds.



Funds under management fell slightly by the end of February to $100.6 billion, down from $104.31 billion as of January 31.



Shares in Magellan (ASX:MFG) are trading 3.58 per cent higher at $58.16.