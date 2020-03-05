Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) see 3.8% drop in H1 sales

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 05, 2020 11:30 AM

Last Movement
$0.340 -$0.006 -1.59%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 5/03/2020 1:43 PM

Retail giant Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) has reported a 36.5 per cent drop in first half profit to $24.4 million.

Sales dropped 3.8 per cent to $1.6 billion.

Online sales up 25.2 per cent to $168.2 million, now representing 10.5 per cent of total sales.

They did report improved execution of peak trading periods including Black Friday and Christmas.

They also noted Increased gross profit in Menswear, Homewares and Childrenswear, despite several brand exits, including Apple and the Country Road Group brands.

Shares in Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) are trading 0.72 per cent higher at $0.35.
  

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.