National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) set to say goodbye to Mike Baird

by Rachael Jones March 05, 2020 10:45 AM

National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) today announced that Chief Customer Officer – Consumer Banking, Mike Baird, had decided to leave the bank, next month.

He’s set to take a break before considering new opportunities.

He joined the NAB in 2017 to lead the Corporate and Institutional Bank, taking on the Consumer Banking role in late 2018.

Anthony Waldron, an executive general manager in Mr Baird’s team with more than 20 years’ experience at NAB will act as Chief Customer Officer – Consumer Banking, subject to regulatory approvals, while NAB searches for a permanent replacement.

Shares in National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) are trading 1.2 per cent higher at $23.52.
 

