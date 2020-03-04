ACCC will not appeal TPG (ASX:TPM)-Vodafone merger

by Rachael Jones March 05, 2020 10:45 AM

$8.120 $0.597 7.93%
Last Updated: 5/03/2020 1:43 PM

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will not appeal the Federal Court’s recent decision that the proposed merger between TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) and Vodafone Hutchison Australia (ASX:HTA) would not substantially lessen competition.

The ACCC has concluded that it does not have grounds for appeal, which would require the ACCC to establish an error of law by the judge.

ACCC Chair Rod Sims: “The ACCC remains disappointed by this outcome, which has closed the door on what we consider was a once in a generation chance for increased competition in the highly concentrated mobile telecommunications market”.

Shares in TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) are trading 9.3 per cent higher at $8.23.
 

Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.