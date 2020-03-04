Eclipx (ASX:ECX) makes executive changes with three new appointments

March 05, 2020

Fleet leasing company Eclipx (ASX:ECX) has made three new appointments to the executive team; Damien Berrell as Group CFO, Dom Di Gori as Treasurer and James Allaway as Group Head Strategy, Restructuring and M&A.

Damien joins Eclipx from GE Custom Fleet, where he played a lead role in the separation of Custom Fleet into Element, and in the repositioning of Custom Fleet in Australia and New Zealand.

This included the establishment of a $1 billion securitisation funding program and the re-engineering of their finance and operational processes.

Eclipx Acting CFO, Jason Muhs will transition the CFO role to Damien, and will remain as a Group Executive with oversight of productivity, investor relations and reporting.

Shares in Eclipx (ASX:ECX) closed 5.52 per cent lower at $1.37 yesterday.
 

