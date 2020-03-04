National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL) settles their third clinic this year

National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL) is pleased to report that the acquisition of the third veterinary clinic has now been settled.



The company announced on 12 February 2020 that it had entered into agreements for the acquisition of three veterinary clinics.



The latest clinic to settle is located in Victoria within NVC’s Victorian geographic cluster and is a long-established clinic offering high standards of care to its clients and their pets.



The latest acquisition brings NVC’s number of veterinary services businesses acquired and integrated to 107.



NVC has settled eight acquisitions since 1 July 2019, including buying group Vetcentric, with total expected annualised revenue of $10.8 million and annualised EBIT of $3.3 million.



Shares in National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL) closed flat at $3.68 yesterday.

