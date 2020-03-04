Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) see FDA approval for treatment of Rett syndrome

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 04, 2020 11:40 AM

Last Movement
$1.905 -$0.014 -0.73%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 4/03/2020 3:59 PM

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation to trofinetide for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a serious and rare neurological disorder.

Upon FDA approval of a product, the sponsor may be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher, which can be used to obtain FDA review of a New Drug Application for another product in an expedited period of six months.

They are continuing to c enroll patients in their Phase 3 LAVENDER study with results expected in 2021.

Trofinetide was previously granted Fast Track Status and Orphan Drug Designation for Rett syndrome in the U.S. and Orphan Drug Designation for Rett syndrome in Europe.

Shares in Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX: NEU) are trading flat at $1.93.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.