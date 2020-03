IGO (ASX:IGO) has elected to enter an earn-in and joint venture agreement to sole fund up to $15 million in exploration expenditure at the Yeneena copper-cobalt project in the Paterson Province in WA.



They will earn a 70 per cent interest in Yeneena.



Exploration activity in the Paterson Province continues to accelerate following the Winu coppergold discovery made by Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) and the Havieron gold-copper project operated by Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) and Greatland Gold plc.



Shares in IGO (ASX:IGO) are trading 1.13 per cent lower at $5.26.