Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) welcome Ken Barton as a director

by Rachael Jones March 04, 2020 08:15 AM

Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) announced that the appointment of Ken Barton as a director of Crown has become effective.

He was named as Crown Resorts’ group chief executive back in January.

The board saw other changes then including the then-executive chairman John Alexander stepping down to an alternative role as an executive director; and Helen Coonan, a board director and former senator in the Australian federal parliament, becoming chairman, but on a non-executive basis.

Shares in Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) closed 2.15 per cent lower at $10.02 yesterday.
 

