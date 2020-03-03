Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) welcome Ken Barton as a director

Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) announced that the appointment of Ken Barton as a director of Crown has become effective.



He was named as Crown Resorts’ group chief executive back in January.



The board saw other changes then including the then-executive chairman John Alexander stepping down to an alternative role as an executive director; and Helen Coonan, a board director and former senator in the Australian federal parliament, becoming chairman, but on a non-executive basis.



Shares in Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) closed 2.15 per cent lower at $10.02 yesterday.

