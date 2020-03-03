Big River Industries (ASX:BRI) buy Pine Design Truss and Timber

Big River Industries (ASX:BRI) has completed the acquisition of Pine Design Truss and Timber (Pine Design), located in Adelaide, South Australia.



This continues the expansion of Big River’s network to directly supply the Trade segment of the building and construction industry.



Pine Design is focused on the residential markets for the supply of building products, with the capability of prefabricated timber wall frames, roof trusses and floor systems.



The business also provides a second site in Adelaide for Big River to further expand its position in the commercial and multi-residential segments.



Shares in Big River Industries (ASX:BRI) last traded at $1.64.

