Santos (ASX:STO) see major contracts awarded for the Barossa Project

Santos (ASX:STO) today announced the award of contracts for the supply and installation of subsea infrastructure for the Barossa project.



This is the last major facilities commitments ahead of a Final Investment Decision (FID).



The contract for the transport and installation of all the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines, as well as the supply of the in-field flowlines, has been awarded to Subsea 7, whilst Aker Solutions will supply the umbilicals and National Oilwell Varco Denmark \will supply the flexible risers.



The Barossa project area is located in Commonwealth waters, 300 kilometres north of Darwin.



Santos holds a 25 per cent interest in the Barossa joint venture along with partners ConocoPhillips (37.5% and operator) and SK E&S (37.5%).



