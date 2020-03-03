Santos (ASX:STO) see major contracts awarded for the Barossa Project

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 03, 2020 11:45 AM

Santos (ASX:STO) today announced the award of contracts for the supply and installation of subsea infrastructure for the Barossa project.

This is the last major facilities commitments ahead of a Final Investment Decision (FID).

The contract for the transport and installation of all the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines, as well as the supply of the in-field flowlines, has been awarded to Subsea 7, whilst Aker Solutions will supply the umbilicals and National Oilwell Varco Denmark \will supply the flexible risers.

The Barossa project area is located in Commonwealth waters, 300 kilometres north of Darwin.

Santos holds a 25 per cent interest in the Barossa joint venture along with partners ConocoPhillips (37.5% and operator) and SK E&S (37.5%).

Shares in Santos (ASX:STO) are trading 0.71 per cent lower at $6.98.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.