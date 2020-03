Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) released their bidders statement yesterday through its wholly owned subsidiary Mt Magnet Gold to purchase all of the shares in Spectrum Metals (ASX:SPX).



In exchange for 1 Ramelius Share for every 10 Spectrum Shares plus $0.017 cash for each of Your Spectrum Shares.



Spectrum’s Directors unanimously recommend that shareholders accept this offer in the absence of a Superior Proposal.



Shares in Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) closed 4.78 per cent lower at $1.10 yesterday.