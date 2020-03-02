Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) appoint new independent non executive director

Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) announced that Genevieve Gregor will join its Board as an independent non-executive director, effective today.



She brings extensive experience in investments, business, corporate finance and capital markets.



She is one of the founding partners of the mid-market private equity fund, Colinton Capital Partners.



Previously Genevieve was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, where she was co-head of the Asian Special Situations Group in Australia.



She has over 25 years’ experience in various investment, commercial and finance roles across banking, private and public companies at Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Glencore.



Shares in Freedom Foods Group (ASX: FNP) closed 8.29 per cent higher to $4.44 yesterday.

