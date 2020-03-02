Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) appoint new independent non executive director

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 03, 2020 08:10 AM

Last Movement
$4.380 -$0.080 -1.80%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 3/03/2020 10:42 AM

Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) announced that Genevieve Gregor will join its Board as an independent non-executive director, effective today.

She brings extensive experience in investments, business, corporate finance and capital markets.

She is one of the founding partners of the mid-market private equity fund, Colinton Capital Partners.

Previously Genevieve was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, where she was co-head of the Asian Special Situations Group in Australia.

She has over 25 years’ experience in various investment, commercial and finance roles across banking, private and public companies at Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Glencore. 

Shares in Freedom Foods Group (ASX: FNP) closed 8.29 per cent higher to $4.44 yesterday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.