Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) see a director step down

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 02, 2020 10:45 AM

Last Movement
$13.520 -$0.414 -2.97%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 2/03/2020 3:59 PM

Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) have announced the retirement of Admiral Robert J. Natter, US Navy (Ret.) from the Board, effective from today.

This follows the recent appointment of Jon Brett to the CTM Board.

Corporate Travel responded to a report by VGI Partners where they had five concerns with their first half 2020 results.

Corporate travel rejects the report and says it appears to be an attempt to create further market uncertainty.

Shares in Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) are trading 9.3 per cent lower at $12.65.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.