Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) see a director step down

Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) have announced the retirement of Admiral Robert J. Natter, US Navy (Ret.) from the Board, effective from today.



This follows the recent appointment of Jon Brett to the CTM Board.



Corporate Travel responded to a report by VGI Partners where they had five concerns with their first half 2020 results.



Corporate travel rejects the report and says it appears to be an attempt to create further market uncertainty.



Shares in Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) are trading 9.3 per cent lower at $12.65.

