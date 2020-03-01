CIMIC Groups' (ASX:CIM) CPB Contractors selected for SA projects

by Rachael Jones March 02, 2020

CIMIC Group (ASX:CIM) company CPB Contractors has been selected by the South Australian Government to deliver three important projects under the Port Wakefield to Port Augusta Regional Projects Alliance (RPA).

In an alliance with the Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure, Aurecon Australasia and GHD, CPB Contractors will deliver the Joy Baluch AM Bridge Duplication in Port Augusta; the Port Wakefield Overpass and Highway Duplication; and the Augusta Highway Planning Project located between Port Augusta and Port Wakefield.

The projects, funded by the South Australian and Australian governments, will generate revenue of approximately $236.8 million to CPB Contractors.

Shares in the CIMIC Group (ASX:CIM) closed 3.36 per cent lower at $23.84 on Friday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.