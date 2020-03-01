CIMIC Groups' (ASX:CIM) CPB Contractors selected for SA projects

CIMIC Group (ASX:CIM) company CPB Contractors has been selected by the South Australian Government to deliver three important projects under the Port Wakefield to Port Augusta Regional Projects Alliance (RPA).



In an alliance with the Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure, Aurecon Australasia and GHD, CPB Contractors will deliver the Joy Baluch AM Bridge Duplication in Port Augusta; the Port Wakefield Overpass and Highway Duplication; and the Augusta Highway Planning Project located between Port Augusta and Port Wakefield.



The projects, funded by the South Australian and Australian governments, will generate revenue of approximately $236.8 million to CPB Contractors.



Shares in the CIMIC Group (ASX:CIM) closed 3.36 per cent lower at $23.84 on Friday.

