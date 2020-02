Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) today announced its results for the year ended 31 December 2019 showing net profit before tax is up 67.3 per cent to $54.3 million.



Total revenue from ordinary activities was $1.76 billion, up 17.9 per cent.



The strong revenue and profit growth, exceeded updated guidance provided in October 2019.



Dividends rose by 50 per cent to 27 cents per share.



Shares in Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) are trading 2.6 per cent lower at $6.09.