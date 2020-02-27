Dow plunges: ASX poised to open lower

The Australian share market looks set to plunge this morning after volatile trading in the US as reports the coronavirus may be spreading to America. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 had their worst day since February 2018 while the Nasdaq posted its biggest one-day loss since August 2011. Shares in Tesla, Apple and Microsoft all fell yesterday.



Markets



Wall Street plunged yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 4.4 per cent to close at 25,767, the S&P 500 fell also 4.4 per cent to 2979 and the NASDAQ lost 4.6 per cent to 8566.



European markets closed lower: London’s FTSE dropped 3.5 per cent, Paris fell 3.3 per cent and Frankfurt was down 3.2 per cent.



Asian markets closed mixed: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 2.1 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.3 per cent while Tokyo’s Nikkei was 0.1 per cent higher.



Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to a 2.5 per cent fall.



Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.8 per cent lower at 6658.



Local economic news



Private sector credit for January



Company news



Employee experience software company Limeade (ASX:LME) reports NPAT up 26 per cent to $3.5 million on financial year 2018 when it was at $4.7 million. Revenues up 18 per cent on the prior corresponding period to $47.4 million and 1 per cent ahead of prospectus forecast. The company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 20 December 2019. Shares in Limeade (ASX:LME) closed 0.5 per cent lower at $1.84 yesterday.



Ex-Dividends



Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) is paying 5.4471 cents fully franked

BlueScope Steel Ltd (ASX:BSL) is paying 6 cents unfranked

Carlton Investments (ASX:CIN) is paying 55 cents fully franked

Estia Health Ltd (ASX:EHE) is paying 5.4 cents fully franked

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) is paying 11.5 cents fully franked

Fat Prophets Gbl Ltd (ASX:FPC) is paying 2.5 cents fully franked

Ht&E Limited (ASX:HT1) is paying 4.6 cents fully franked

Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) is paying 5.5 cents fully franked

Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) is paying 1.8 cents fully franked

McPherson's Ltd (ASX:MCP) is paying 4 cents fully franked

Mineral Resources. (ASX:MIN) is paying 23 cents fully franked

MCP Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) is paying 1.06 cents unfranked

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) is paying 0.85 cents unfranked

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) is paying 14.25 cents fully franked

Naos Ex-50 (ASX:NAC) is paying 1.35 cents fully franked

Naos Smlcap Com Ltd (ASX:NSC) is paying 1 cents fully franked

Ooh!Media Limited (ASX:OML) is paying 7.5 cents fully franked

Partners Grp Global (ASX:PGG) is paying 0.7916 cents unfranked

Platinum Capital Ltd (ASX:PMC) is paying 3 cents fully franked

Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) is paying 0.7 cents fully franked

Smartgroup Corporation (ASX:SIQ) is paying 21.5 cents fully franked



Currencies



One Australian Dollar at 8:40 AM was buying 65.74 US cents, 51.02 Pence Sterling, 72.12 Yen and 59.79 Euro cents.



Commodities



Iron Ore has lost 2.7 per cent to $85.72.

Iron Ore futures suggest a 3.5 per cent loss.

Gold has lost $1.50 to US$1641.60 an ounce.

Silver has lost $0.20 to US$17.71 an ounce.

Oil was down $2.32 to US$46.41 a barrel.

