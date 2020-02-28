The Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) report operating NPAT increased 42.1%

The Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) report operating net profit after tax increased 42.1 per cent to $9.1 million. Statutory net profit rose 45.6 per cent to $5.4 million, after abnormals and non-cash expenses.



The company continues to achieve strong growth through key brands including Australia’s Own and Freedom Foods in retail and MilkLab in out of home channels, in the key markets of Australia, SE Asia and China.



Net Sales from the Group’s Brands represented 49 per cent that’s $135 million of total sales compared to 48 per cent that’s $103 million in the previous corresponding period.



Shares in the Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) closed -4.86 per cent lower at $4.31 yesterday.

