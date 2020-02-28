The Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) report operating NPAT increased 42.1%

Company News

by Rachael Jones February 28, 2020 08:28 AM

Last Movement
$4.340 $0.017 0.38%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 28/02/2020 11:28 AM

The Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) report operating net profit after tax increased 42.1 per cent to $9.1 million. Statutory net profit rose 45.6 per cent to $5.4 million, after abnormals and non-cash expenses.

The company continues to achieve strong growth through key brands including Australia’s Own and Freedom Foods in retail and MilkLab in out of home channels, in the key markets of Australia, SE Asia and China.

Net Sales from the Group’s Brands represented 49 per cent that’s $135 million of total sales compared to 48 per cent that’s $103 million in the previous corresponding period.

Shares in the Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) closed -4.86 per cent lower at $4.31 yesterday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.