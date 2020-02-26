Afterpay (ASX:APT) see statutory loss after tax of $31.6m

Afterpay (ASX:APT) reported a statutory loss after tax of $31.6 million which was impacted by oneoff and non-cash items including share-based payments expenses.



Underlying sales for the year rose 109 per cent to $4.8 billion in the first half while the number of active customers rose 134 per cent to 7.3 million.



EBITDA (excluding significant items) was $6.8 million, a 51 per cent below H1 FY19.



Total Group income of $220.3m was 96 per cent higher than H1 FY19.



Shares in Afterpay (ASX:APT) are trading 6.28 per cent higher at $38.23.

