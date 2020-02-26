Afterpay (ASX:APT) see statutory loss after tax of $31.6m

Company News

by Rachael Jones February 27, 2020 10:50 AM

Afterpay (ASX:APT) reported a statutory loss after tax of $31.6 million which was impacted by oneoff and non-cash items including share-based payments expenses.

Underlying sales for the year rose 109 per cent to $4.8 billion in the first half while the number of active customers rose 134 per cent to 7.3 million.

EBITDA (excluding significant items) was $6.8 million, a 51 per cent below H1 FY19.

Total Group income of $220.3m was 96 per cent higher than H1 FY19.

Shares in Afterpay (ASX:APT) are trading 6.28 per cent higher at $38.23.

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.