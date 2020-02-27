Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) report 1H NPAT down 74%

Flight centre travel group (ASX:FLT) report a net profit after tax (NPAT) of $22.1 million, that’s 74 per cent less than the prior corresponding period.



They have slashed their second-half predictions for underlining before tax profit by up to $70 million over uncertainties from the coronavirus outbreak.



Companies amending their travel policy regarding the coronavirus has impacted Flight Centre particularly during the last three weeks.



Leisure travel patterns have also been increasingly affected recently, with some customers reviewing or reconsidering short-term holiday plans and monitoring the virus’s possible spread to locations outside China and Asia in the future.



They will pay a final dividend of 40 cents.



Shares in Flight centre travel group (ASX:FLT) are trading 0.69 per cent higher at $35.24.

