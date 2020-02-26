The a2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M) see growth in infant nutrition sales

The a2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M) report a net profit after tax of $184.9 million for the half year, an increase of 21.1 per cent on the prior corresponding period.



Total revenue increased 31.6 per cent to $806.7 million, and EBITDA of $263.2 million, an increase of 20.5 per cent.



The overall result reflects the continued growth in their infant nutrition segment with sales totalling $659.2 million for the period – an increase of 33.1 per cent on the prior corresponding period.



The company was also pleased with the strong growth in China label infant nutrition products, with sales of $146.7 million, an increase of 100 per cent.



Liquid milk sales in Australia were up 11.3 per cent to $74.7 million and sales in the USA more than doubled compared to 1H19.



Shares in the a2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M) closed 0.93 per cent lower at $15.00 yesterday.

