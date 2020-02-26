Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) enter agreements for two new hotel acquisitions

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) has entered into agreements to acquire two metropolitan hotel properties for total consideration of $60 million.



They will buy Sydney’s Gregory Hills Hotel for $40 million and Acacia Ridge Hotel in metropolitan Brisbane, for a consideration of $20 million.



They will undertake a fully underwritten institutional placement to raise $30 million to partially fund the Acquisitions and associated transaction costs.



Share in Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) last traded at $3.39.

