Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG) report NPAT of $12.1 million for the first half of financial year 2020, down 50.5 per cent on the prior corresponding period.



Underlying revenue is at $332.2 million, up 4.4 per cent.



Underlying EBITDA of $44.4 million, down 21.7 per cent on the prior corresponding period.



Interim dividend declared of 4.02 cents per share, 50 per cent franked.



Shares in Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG) are trading 1.4 per cent lower at $2.20.